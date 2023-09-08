Illinois vs. Kansas picks, best bets for Week 2 matchup

The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) take on the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) on Friday, September 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Illini eked one out over Toledo in Week 1 in a two-point victory with Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer under center. The Illini made a major push in the Big Ten last season, but lost their starting quarterback and star running back to the NFL Draft. Kansas beat Missouri State, 48-17, in their opening game. Quarterback Jason Bean went 22-for-28 for 276 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game

SP+ Rankings

Illinois: 52 overall, 78 offense, 19 defense

Kansas: 54 overall, 27 offense, 87 defense

Injury update

Illinois

DB Tyson Rooks - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Ezekiel Holmes - Out indefinitely (knee)

Kansas

WR Tanaka Scott - Questionable (hamstring)

QB Jalon Daniels - Probable (back)

CB Jameel Croft - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Luke Grimm - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Illinois: 0-1 ATS

Kansas: 0-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Illinois: Over 1-0

Kansas: Over 1-0

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas -3.5

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: Kansas -162, Illinois +136

Weather

85 degrees, sunny, 7 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Kansas -3.5

Kansas struggled on defense last season. A lot. But this isn’t last year’s Illinois offense, either. Jalon Daniels returns for the Jayhawks to take on an Illinois defense that allowed Toledo to score 28 points last week. The Illini have lost a lot of power on both sides of the ball since their dominant run last year, and while KU may struggle to stop the run game, I think that they can win this one at home.