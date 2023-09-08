Illinois vs. Kansas picks, best bets for Week 2 matchup

The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) take on the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) on Friday, September 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Illini eked one out over Toledo in Week 1 in a two-point victory with Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer under center. The Illini made a major push in the Big Ten last season, but lost their starting quarterback and star running back to the NFL Draft. Kansas beat Missouri State, 48-17, in their opening game. Quarterback Jason Bean went 22-for-28 for 276 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game
SP+ Rankings
Illinois: 52 overall, 78 offense, 19 defense
Kansas: 54 overall, 27 offense, 87 defense
Injury update
Illinois
DB Tyson Rooks - Questionable (undisclosed)
LB Ezekiel Holmes - Out indefinitely (knee)
Kansas
WR Tanaka Scott - Questionable (hamstring)
QB Jalon Daniels - Probable (back)
CB Jameel Croft - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR Luke Grimm - Questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread in 2023
Illinois: 0-1 ATS
Kansas: 0-1 ATS
Total in 2023
Illinois: Over 1-0
Kansas: Over 1-0
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Kansas -3.5
Total: 57.5
Moneyline: Kansas -162, Illinois +136
Weather
85 degrees, sunny, 7 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain
The Pick
Kansas -3.5
Kansas struggled on defense last season. A lot. But this isn’t last year’s Illinois offense, either. Jalon Daniels returns for the Jayhawks to take on an Illinois defense that allowed Toledo to score 28 points last week. The Illini have lost a lot of power on both sides of the ball since their dominant run last year, and while KU may struggle to stop the run game, I think that they can win this one at home.