Illinois at Kansas: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Kansas Jayhawks meet up in Week 2 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, September 8 and the game will air on ESPN2.

Illinois (1-0, 0-0 B1G) is fresh off a win that was too close for comfort over Toledo in Week 1. The Illini wont 30-28 for their first victory of the season, and quarterback Luke Altmyer, a transfer from Ole Miss, passed for 211 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Kansas (1-0, 0-0 Big XII) made quick work of Missouri State in their home opener in a 48-17 win. Quarterback Jason Bean looked impressive in a 276-yard, two-touchdown performance. Running back Devin Neal made a mark as well, rushing for 94 yards and grabbing two touchdowns.

Illinois vs. Kansas

Date: Friday, September 8

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas -3.5

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: Kansas -148, Illinois +136