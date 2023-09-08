How to watch the Kansas Lottery 200 Truck race on TV and via live stream

NASCAR is racing at Kansas Speedway this weekend, and Friday opens with the Kansas Lottery 200 Truck Series race. The race gets started at 9 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can find a live stream at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports app.
This is the third and final race of the round of ten that opened the Truck Series playoffs. Ty Majeski and Grant Enfinger won the first two races of the opening round to secure their spot in the round of 8. Corey Heim leads in overall points and is co-favorites with Carson Hocevar ahead of qualifying to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook.
John H. Nemechek is the defending race champ, but won’t be running this year.
How to watch the Kansas Lottery 200
Date: Friday, September 8
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app
Live streaming the Kansas Lottery 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports app, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.
Starting lineup
2023 Kansas Lottery 200 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Jesse Love
|1
|2
|Kaden Honeycutt
|2
|3
|Nick Sanchez
|2
|4
|Chase Purdy
|4
|5
|Spencer Davis
|4
|6
|Dean Thompson
|5
|7
|Colby Howard
|9
|8
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|10
|9
|Corey Heim
|11
|10
|Spencer Boyd
|12
|11
|Hailie Deegan
|13
|12
|Tanner Gray
|15
|13
|Tyler Ankrum
|16
|14
|Taylor Gray
|17
|15
|Christian Eckes
|19
|16
|Greg Van Alst
|20
|17
|Mason Maggio
|22
|18
|Grant Enfinger
|23
|19
|Rajah Caruth
|24
|20
|Matt DiBenedetto
|25
|21
|Bret Holmes
|32
|22
|Chase Janes
|33
|23
|Jake Garcia
|35
|24
|Zane Smith
|38
|25
|Bayley Currey
|41
|26
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|27
|Daniel Dye
|43
|28
|Lawless Alan
|45
|29
|Jack Wood
|51
|30
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|31
|Timmy Hill
|56
|32
|Jake Drew
|61
|33
|Matt Crafton
|88
|34
|Justin S. Carroll
|90
|35
|Ty Majeski
|98
|36
|Ben Rhodes
|99