How to watch the Kansas Lottery 200 Truck race on TV and via live stream

NASCAR is racing at Kansas Speedway this weekend, and Friday opens with the Kansas Lottery 200 Truck Series race. The race gets started at 9 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can find a live stream at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports app.

This is the third and final race of the round of ten that opened the Truck Series playoffs. Ty Majeski and Grant Enfinger won the first two races of the opening round to secure their spot in the round of 8. Corey Heim leads in overall points and is co-favorites with Carson Hocevar ahead of qualifying to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook.

John H. Nemechek is the defending race champ, but won’t be running this year.

How to watch the Kansas Lottery 200

Date: Friday, September 8

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Live streaming the Kansas Lottery 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports app, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Starting lineup