 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the Kansas Lottery 200 Truck race on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is in action at Kansas Speedway this weekend. We go over how you can watch the Kansas Lottery 200.

By DKNetworkStaff
A general view of of pit road during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR is racing at Kansas Speedway this weekend, and Friday opens with the Kansas Lottery 200 Truck Series race. The race gets started at 9 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can find a live stream at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports app.

This is the third and final race of the round of ten that opened the Truck Series playoffs. Ty Majeski and Grant Enfinger won the first two races of the opening round to secure their spot in the round of 8. Corey Heim leads in overall points and is co-favorites with Carson Hocevar ahead of qualifying to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook.

John H. Nemechek is the defending race champ, but won’t be running this year.

How to watch the Kansas Lottery 200

Date: Friday, September 8
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Live streaming the Kansas Lottery 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports app, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Starting lineup

2023 Kansas Lottery 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Jesse Love 1
2 Kaden Honeycutt 2
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Spencer Davis 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
9 Corey Heim 11
10 Spencer Boyd 12
11 Hailie Deegan 13
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Greg Van Alst 20
17 Mason Maggio 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Matt DiBenedetto 25
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Chase Janes 33
23 Jake Garcia 35
24 Zane Smith 38
25 Bayley Currey 41
26 Carson Hocevar 42
27 Daniel Dye 43
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 Jack Wood 51
30 Stewart Friesen 52
31 Timmy Hill 56
32 Jake Drew 61
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Justin S. Carroll 90
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Network