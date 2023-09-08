 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Kansas Lottery 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s Kansas Lottery 200 at the Kansas Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 06, 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Race day has arrived for the NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas Speedway. The 2023 Kansas Lottery 200 will run Friday evening at 9 p.m. ET, but ahead of that, the drivers will run qualifying to set the starting lineup.

FS1 is airing the race in the evening, but qualifying will not air on TV or via live stream. With that in mind, we’ll be providing live updates here as the starting lineup is settled in Kansas.

The field will run single truck, one-lap qualifying at Kansas Speedway. Each driver runs one lap and the fastest time claims pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be settled based on each qualifying time.

A year ago, John H. Nemechek claimed the pole in qualifying and then went on to win the race. He is not racing this year, and instead, Corey Heim and Carson Hocevar enter as co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the full field for the Kansas Lottery truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 Kansas Lottery 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Jesse Love 1
2 Kaden Honeycutt 2
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Spencer Davis 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
9 Corey Heim 11
10 Spencer Boyd 12
11 Hailie Deegan 13
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Greg Van Alst 20
17 Mason Maggio 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Matt DiBenedetto 25
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Chase Janes 33
23 Jake Garcia 35
24 Zane Smith 38
25 Bayley Currey 41
26 Carson Hocevar 42
27 Daniel Dye 43
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 Jack Wood 51
30 Stewart Friesen 52
31 Timmy Hill 56
32 Jake Drew 61
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Justin S. Carroll 90
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

