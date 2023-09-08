NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Kansas Lottery 200 Truck Series race

Race day has arrived for the NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas Speedway. The 2023 Kansas Lottery 200 will run Friday evening at 9 p.m. ET, but ahead of that, the drivers will run qualifying to set the starting lineup.

FS1 is airing the race in the evening, but qualifying will not air on TV or via live stream. With that in mind, we’ll be providing live updates here as the starting lineup is settled in Kansas.

The field will run single truck, one-lap qualifying at Kansas Speedway. Each driver runs one lap and the fastest time claims pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be settled based on each qualifying time.

A year ago, John H. Nemechek claimed the pole in qualifying and then went on to win the race. He is not racing this year, and instead, Corey Heim and Carson Hocevar enter as co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the full field for the Kansas Lottery truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.