How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Kansas Lottery 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Kansas Lottery 200 qualifying on Friday at Kansas Speedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series wraps up the first round of its playoff series on Friday at Kansas Speedway. The field will be running practice, qualifying, and the Kansas Lottery 200 race throughout the afternoon and evening.

Practice starts at 3:35 p.m. ET and qualifying will get started at 4:05 p.m. ET. Neither will air on television or via live stream. We’ll be providing live updates for qualifying so you can follow along as we get the starting lineup sorted out.

Kansas will feature single truck, one-lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap to secure their fastest possible time. The fastest driver gets pole position, the slowest driver is in the back of the starting lineup, and everybody else lines up in between based on qualifying time.

Corey Heim and Carson Hocevar head into qualifying as co-favorites to win Friday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Zane Smith follows at +450, Ty Majeski is +500, and Grant Enfinger rounds out the top five with +650 odds. Defending race winner John H. Nemechek is not running in the event this year.

Entry list

2023 Kansas Lottery 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Jesse Love 1
2 Kaden Honeycutt 2
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Spencer Davis 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
9 Corey Heim 11
10 Spencer Boyd 12
11 Hailie Deegan 13
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Greg Van Alst 20
17 Mason Maggio 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Matt DiBenedetto 25
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Chase Janes 33
23 Jake Garcia 35
24 Zane Smith 38
25 Bayley Currey 41
26 Carson Hocevar 42
27 Daniel Dye 43
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 Jack Wood 51
30 Stewart Friesen 52
31 Timmy Hill 56
32 Jake Drew 61
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Justin S. Carroll 90
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

