How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Kansas Lottery 200 truck race via live online stream

The NASCAR Truck Series wraps up the first round of its playoff series on Friday at Kansas Speedway. The field will be running practice, qualifying, and the Kansas Lottery 200 race throughout the afternoon and evening.

Practice starts at 3:35 p.m. ET and qualifying will get started at 4:05 p.m. ET. Neither will air on television or via live stream. We’ll be providing live updates for qualifying so you can follow along as we get the starting lineup sorted out.

Kansas will feature single truck, one-lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap to secure their fastest possible time. The fastest driver gets pole position, the slowest driver is in the back of the starting lineup, and everybody else lines up in between based on qualifying time.

Corey Heim and Carson Hocevar head into qualifying as co-favorites to win Friday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Zane Smith follows at +450, Ty Majeski is +500, and Grant Enfinger rounds out the top five with +650 odds. Defending race winner John H. Nemechek is not running in the event this year.

Entry list