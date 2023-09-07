Breaking down the Lions backfield usage in Week 1 vs. Chiefs

The Detroit Lions completely changed their backfield this offseason by signing free agent David Montgomery and drafting Jahmyr Gibbs, while letting Jamaal Williams go in free agency and trading D’Andre Swift. The Lions selected Gibbs with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Lions RB usage in Week 1 vs. Chiefs

Through the first half of the season opener, Montgomery has dominated snaps, but Gibbs has seen work on his limited snaps.

Lions halftime HB snap count



David Montgomery 28

Jahmyr Gibbs 11



Out of 37 plays — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) September 8, 2023

So far, Montgomery has 9 carries for 33 yards and has not seen a target, while Gibbs has 3 carries for 18 yards and has caught both his targets for 18 more yards.

We also didn’t see Gibbs during their two-minute offense, which isn’t a great sign, but his usage when on the field has been good and he’s proven he’s worth getting the ball to. Gibbs fantasy managers might be a little frustrated, but you can’t be frustrated with the way he has looked with the ball in his hands.