Report: Bengals and QB Joe Burrow agree to 5-year, $275 million extension

The Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow have agreed to a record-breaking 5-year, $275 million contract, per Adam Schefter. The deal includes $219.01 million guaranteed, making Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history. He joins Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert as quarterbacks that inked massive extensions this offseason.

Burrow was heading into the final year of this rookie contract. Cincinnati already picked up his fifth-year option, so this extension will have him under contract through the 2029 season. The star quarterback has said that he wanted to spend his whole career with the Bengals, and this should certainly help that effort.

Burrow has played in 42 career games. He has thrown for 11,774 yards with 82 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. Burrow has struggled with injuries in his career, but that didn’t stop him from leading his team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2022. He is the first of a set of extensions expected to come in the coming years for the Bengals. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is due a big payday, as is Tee Higgins if Cincy decides to retain him. Neither will touch Burrow’s numbers, but the future core of this team’s offense is taking shape.