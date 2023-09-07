Skyy Moore shut out so far in Week 1 vs. Lions

With no Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs offense awaits someone to step up. The wide receiver room feels like an island of misfit toys, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes is basically a video game character and elevates those around him. While he has done his best to spread the ball around, wide receiver Skyy Moore hasn’t been the recipient of many looks.

Moore is tied with Marquez Valdes-Scantling for snaps for receivers, but Moore has been targeted just once. With about nine minutes left in the third quarter, Valdes-Scantling leads the way with 48 receiving yards on two receptions. Rookie wideout Rashee Rice has four targets, three receptions for 29 yards and his first career touchdown.

The lone target that Moore has at this point was on the team’s last drive, and Mahomes absolutely air-mailed it over him as he did his best to leap up and catch it. Nine Chiefs players have at least one of Mahomes’ 16 receptions, but Moore is still searching for his first.