Isiah Pacheco has 14 total yards in first half of Week 1 vs. Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Detroit Lions in the first game of the 2023 NFL season. Tight end Travis Kelce isn’t playing in the game, which has caused the team to switch up its offensive game plan. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes still looks like a video game character, but the run game hasn’t quite caught up.

Second-year running back Isiah Pacheco was expected to be the starting running back in the offense, but it has been more of a committee. Pacheco only has three carries for nine yards at halftime. He has added one reception on one target for an additional five yards. Teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire also has three carries but has 10 yards rushing.

Kansas City appears to be searching for its hot hand in the backfield but has been unable to find it through a half of football. Pacheco was notably not on the field when the Chiefs were near the goal line, and that could certainly tank his fantasy football value if CEH or Jerick McKinnon are going to serve as his touchdown vultures.