Donald Trump among Republican Presidential candidates attending Iowa vs. Iowa State Saturday

Every four years the Cy-Hawk Trophy game gets some special guests. Here’s the early list of who’s heading to the biggest non-state fair event in Iowa this year.

By Collin Sherwin
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was booked on multiple charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

With it’s outsized importance in the Presidential nominating process, residents of the state of Iowa are used to rubbing elbows with nationally famous politico types as soon as the midterm elections start counting their votes two years prior.

And one of the most popular places to gain that exposure with voters is the annual Cy-Hawk Trophy game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones. This year’s edition is in Ames on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT, but the Hawkeyes check in as a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook as of now.

Here’s the current list of candidates expected to attend from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, and we’ll add any additional names that make to Jack Trice Stadium this weekend.

Expect to also see plenty of campaign staffers and volunteers wearing buttons and passing out literature during the tailgate for the big game, which will have the parking lots open six hours before kickoff. That’s plenty of time to make plenty of voter contacts.

The oft-byzantine Iowa Republican caucus process is set for Monday, January 15, 2024, which is also a federal holiday as it’s Martin Luther King Day.

