Breaking down the Packers’ pass catchers with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs hurting

Week 1 is quickly approaching for the Green Bay Packers, and there are some big questions at wide receiver. Their two “veteran” starters, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, are both battling hamstring injuries. Doubs was able to return to practice Thursday, but Watson remained out.

The Packers are extremely young, with tight end Luke Musgrave and slot receiver Jayden Reed both rookie starters, while Watson and Doubs are both in their second year. Last season, Watson proved to be a star, scoring nine touchdowns and accumulating 691 yards on 49 touches. He is now poised for an even bigger role this season, but his hamstring injury is getting in the way.

Watson’s injury is new to the public, while Doubs injured his hamstring before the final preseason game. We’ll take a look at the pass catchers and where they sit on the depth chart below:

Packers WR/TE depth chart

Wide receivers

Christian Watson Romeo Doubs Jayden Reed (slot) Malik Heath Samori Toure Dontayvion Wicks Bo Melton Grant DuBose

Tight ends

Luke Musgrave Josiah Deguara Tucker Kraft Ben Sims

As it stands now, rookie Malik Heath would likely get the start if Watson misses, while Samori Toure would be next up if Doubs can’t go. That would leave rookie Jayden Reed as the receiver with the most work with QB Jordan Love and a strong fantasy play against the Bears.

If Doubs can go, he and Reed would be the Top 2 wide receivers, but Reed would likely still have the highest floor in fantasy, especially in PPR leagues.

Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave showed a strong connection with Love this preseason and in training camp and should be a top target for him in Week 1, especially if they are missing any wide receivers.