Pick against the spread, over/under for USA vs. Germany in FIBA World Cup semifinal on Friday

The 2023 FIBA World Cup flips the page to the semifinals as the United States faces Germany on Friday, Sep. 8. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:40 a.m. ET from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, and the game will air on ESPN2.

Friday’s game marks an unofficial sequel to the exhibition matchup between these teams back on Aug. 20. It took 34 points from Anthony Edwards to propel Team USA to a 99-91 comeback victory over Germany, though it remains to be seen whether the latter can produce another highly-contested battle against the Americans. Team USA punched its ticket to the semifinals following a 100-63 blowout victory over Italy, with Mikal Bridges leading the way with 24 points.

Germany enters as the only undefeated team (6-0) left in the tournament and is led by NBA players Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner. The Germans have been one of the more physical teams in this tournament and boast a clear size advantage against the United States. Germany narrowly beat Latvia 81-79 on Wednesday as they seek revenge against Team USA in this Round 2 matchup.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the United States is a 10.5-point favorite and -600 on the moneyline. Germany enters as +440 moneyline underdogs, with the combined point total juiced to 178.5.

USA vs. Germany, 8:40 a.m. ET

Pick ATS: Germany +10.5

After the United States fell in a surprising loss to Lithuania, it inadvertently gave the blueprint for the rest of the teams in the tournament. This Team USA roster can struggle against opponents with a size advantage, and Germany fits the bill in that comparison. Daniel Theis is averaging 5.3 boards per game, and Johannes Voigtmann, Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga, and Franz Wagner should all give the United States a fight on the glass.

The Americans have more talent to move onto the World Cup final, but the Germans should give them their toughest battle yet of the tournament.

Over/Under: Under 178.5

The Germans have limited their opponents to 76.0 PPG over their last five contests and should present a physical matchup for Team USA on Friday. After being unable to cover the spread against Montenegro, it’s clear that the United States may have to grind out a win against larger teams. Germany will likely attempt to slow the game down and make the Americans earn every bucket, which should make this a highly contested game for much of all four quarters.