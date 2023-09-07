Rashee Rice start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions Thursday night to kickoff the 2023 NFL season. The game has the highest over/under of the week despite Travis Kelce possibly sitting out due to a knee injury. It’s pretty tough to beat Patrick Mahomes, no matter who has to throw to.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs, WR, Rashee Rice

One new receiver Mahomes has to throw to is Rice, who is a rookie, but showed well in preseason. The question is, will he be active and will he see the field?

Start or sit in Week 1 leagues?

At this point we can’t start Rice in season-long leagues. Rice is behind the the three projected starters and will need to move up the depth chart before we can feel good about starting him.

If you are playing DK Showdown for Thursday’s game, Rice does have some fantasy value as long as he’s active and Travis Kelce doesn’t play. As long as both those things happen, Rice has good upside even if he only gets 15-20 snaps. So keep an eye on the news!