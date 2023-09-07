Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White Sheed: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Off-White is back with another re-imagining of Nike’s Air Force 1. But, this time they are teaming up with perhaps the person most associated with AF1s, NBA legend Rasheed Wallace. The Mids will drop on Friday for a retail price of $205.

It seems the Rasheed Wallace-inspired Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s will drop soon https://t.co/U7nylaYN33 pic.twitter.com/wZJoOnbCwI — Sneaker Freaker (@snkrfrkrmag) July 20, 2023

Rasheed was known for wearing AF1s, largely the highs, throughout his NBA career in stops such as Portland, Atlanta, Detroit and Boston. SNKRS notes that “Sheed’s dedication to the AF1 over the course of his career helped reinvigorate the icon for a new generation.” Wallace explained earlier this year why he began wearing the Nike classic on the court.

Off-White, meanwhile, has also worked on the Air Force 1 several times, most notably on the Lows. A pair of Air Force 1 Lows were part of Virgil Abloh’s legendary The Ten collection in 2017, and there have been several colorways to celebrate museums in Brooklyn, Boston and Chicago. Those have all been incredibly popular. It should be noted, that the Off-White takes on the Air Force 1 have been slightly less popular than the lows, with the Pine Green and Black colorways having average sale prices only slightly above retail on StockX and the White colorway actually averaging a sale price BELOW retail.

As for the shoe itself, a black patent leather upper sets the shoe apart, with Wallace’s number 30 on the strap and his jump shot logo on the heel. The shoe features white Swooshes on the medial and lateral sides as well as stylized “Air” branding in white on the tongue. The midsole is altered slightly in a wavy fashion in white and features a visible air sole unit, a departure from traditional AF1 models. The shoe also features traditional Off-White elements, such as a tag on the end of the Swoosh in white on the lateral side as well as a white zip tie. There is also the traditional Off-White text on the medial side of the sneaker, although this time it does say “Off-White for Rasheed.” The other notable design element is one that has been divisive is the, for lack of a better word, spikes on the outsole as well as the block in the area of the arch. In total, SNKRS describes the design as “pushing the legendary look through the futurist lens of Off-White™, the design taps into nostalgia to celebrate a figure who pushed the game and culture of basketball to new levels.”

As noted above, the Lows have been significantly more popular than the Mids when it comes to these Off-White collabs, however, I do think these Rasheed Wallace x Off-White AF1s will juice things up a little bit, as they already have 16 sales on StockX for an average sale price of $382. These are likely to sell out quickly, so best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White Sheed Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White Sheed Sep. 8 $205

