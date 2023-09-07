Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Marlins on Thursday, September 7

The Miami Marlins (72-67) have been able to stay in the NL Wild Card picture by picking up two straight upset wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-54). They’ll go for the surprise sweep on Thursday when they send lefty Braxton Garrett (8-5, 3.86 ERA) to the mound against L.A.’s Ryan Pepiot (1-0, 1.29). First pitch from loanDepot Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers are -122 moneyline underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Marlins are +102 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Dodgers-Marlins picks: Thursday, September 7

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: DH J.D. Martinez (groin tightness), RP Joe Kelly (right elbow inflammation), SP RHP Michael Grove (right lat tightness), RP Yency Almonte (right knee sprain), SP Walker Buehler (Tommy John surgery)

Marlins

Out: SP Sandy Alcantara (right forearm flexor strain), DH/RF Jorge Soler (right oblique strain), OF Avisaíl García (left hamstring strain), RP Huascar Brazoban (left hamstring strain, left hip impingement)

Starting pitchers

Ryan Pepiot vs. Braxton Garrett

Pepiot is back with the Dodgers after the team placed starting pitcher Julio Urias on the administrative list on Wednesday. Pepiot worked as the bulk pitcher in his first two appearances this season (allowing one run on four and five innings, respectively) before getting his first true start his last time out against Arizona, where he tossed five more scoreless innings. He’s only allowed eight hits and two walks over the 14 innings his pitched this season.

Garrett’s building on his strong showing last season, as he’s already blown past his career-high in innings (140) and still has an ERA under four. Garrett had a 3.18 ERA across his six starts in August (34 innings), and allowed three runs on five hits in six innings against the Dodgers in August.

Over/Under pick

After clearing this over in the first two games of the series, I’m expecting tonight’s game to be more of a low-scoring affair. Pepiot has been dazzling as both a starter and bulk guy, while Garrett hasn’t had a start blow up in his face in a while.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers finally pick up a win. They didn’t look comfortable in either of the first two games this series, but I’m expecting them to settle in and do some damage today.

Pick: Dodgers -122