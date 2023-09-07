Picks, predictions for Tigers vs. Yankees on Thursday, September 7

Back above .500 for the first time since mid-August with their fifth win in a row on Wednesday night, the new-look New York Yankees (70-69) are back in the fringes of the AL Wild Card picture. Jasson Dominguez and Co. will look to keep things rolling on Thursday, as they face off against the Detroit Tigers (63-76) in the finale of this three-game series from Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. It’ll be a battle of lefties on the mound, with Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7, 3.11 ERA) getting the ball for Detroit and Carlos Rodon (2-4, 5.70) going for New York.

The Yankees enter as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Tigers at +136. The run total is set at 8.5.

Tigers-Yankees picks: Thursday, September 7

Injury report

Tigers

Out: RP Andrew Vasquez (left calf tightness), OF Riley Greene (right elbow inflammation), RP Mason Englert (left hip soreness), SP Casey Mize (Tommy John surgery)

Yankees

Out: RP Ian Hamilton (right groin strain), OF Billy McKinney (left lower back spasm), SP Nestor Cortes (left rotator cuff strain)

Starting pitchers

Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Carlos Rodon

Rodriguez has been his typical sturdy self since refusing a trade to the Dodgers and opting to stay in Detroit for the remainder of the season. The 30-year-old posted a 3.99 ERA across five August starts, then fired 6.2 innings of one-run ball in a win over the Guardians to kick off the month of September. While he’s been solid enough against righties (.674 OPS allowed) he’s been virtually untouchable against left-handed batters, holding them to a .162/.228/.267 line on the year.

This certainly hasn’t been the debut season in New York that Rodon envisioned when he signed with the team over the winter, but the All-Star has been better lately, with just 16 baserunners and five runs allowed across 15.2 innings over his last three starts. He most recently held the Astros to two runs over five innings of work — more impressive than it sounds, considering that Houston has been arguably the league’s best offense against southpaws. Even more promisingly, Rodon’s fastball velocity is starting to creep back up again, and he’s spotting it at or above the top of the zone with more consistency.

Over/Under pick

For all their struggles at the plate, the Yankees have actually been pretty good against lefties of late. Of course, they still have the league’s highest K rate against left-handers over the last three weeks, so it hasn’t all been smooth sailing, and with a sturdy veteran on the mound in Rodriguez, it’s hard to feel great about this New York offense breaking out at the plate. They’ve scored five runs or fewer in eight of their last 11 after all, and if Rodon keeps improving, I’m banking on the under here again after a 4-3 final on Wednesday.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

I considered taking the Tigers here — Rodriguez has been tough all season long, and this feels closer to a toss-up than the odds would suggest — but Rodon’s improved form of late has me backing the Yankees to bag their sixth straight win. New York just has too many big righty bats in their lineup, and I think one of them will come up with a big hit to give Rodon just the run support he needs.

Pick: Yankees -162