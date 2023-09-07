Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, September 7

We’ve got a light schedule around the Majors on Thursday as most teams travel ahead of their respective weekend series. That means just six games on the docket over at DraftKings DFS, with action getting underway at 6:40 p.m. ET. But all is not lost for those hoping to set daily fantasy lineups tonight: There’s still value to be found if you know where to look, and we’re here to help with three teams we recommend stacking on Thursday.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, September 7

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Olson ($6,200)

Marcell Ozuna ($4,800)

Michael Harris II ($4,500)

Eddie Rosario ($4,000)

There isn’t a more lopsided matchup tonight than this historically great Braves offense against ancient Cardinals righty Adam Wainwright, who enters with a whopping 8.10 ERA (including a 10.89 mark over five starts in the month of August). Atlanta will figure heavily into just about everybody’s DFS lineup, but you can differentiate yourself by avoiding some of the Braves’ bigger stars in lieu of players who bring a cheaper price tag — but who are still guaranteed to be in the lineup and carry major upside themselves. Olson is the one necessary inclusion here; he’s homered in three straight games and might very well go yard again facing a pitcher who’s allowed a .623 SLG to lefty batters this season. But that same number also figures to benefit Harris II (.915 OPS over his last 10 games) and Rosario (2-for-3 with a double last night), both of whom are reasonably priced. And Ozuna might be Atlanta’s hottest hitter overall, slugging .868 with five homers in his last 10.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Cody Bellinger ($6,300)

Ian Happ ($4,600)

Jeimer Candelario ($4,400)

Seiya Suzuki ($3,700)

D-backs righty Ryne Nelson has been a hit machine of late, with seven or more allowed in five of his last seven starts — while coughing up six runs in just three innings in each of his last two outings. With 39 runs scored over their last four games, this Cubs lineup is white-hot right now — particularly Suzuki, who’s riding a streak of four consecutive multi-hit games and slugging .692 over his last 10. Happ (.975) and Bellinger (1.031) are swinging the bat awfully well too, and both of them should thrive with the platoon advantage tonight.

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays

J.P. Crawford ($4,700)

Cal Raleigh ($4,500)

Teoscar Hernandez ($4,500)

Mike Ford ($3,200)

This one is admittedly a bit iffier, but again, options are limited tonight. Rays reliever-turned-starter Zack Littell has been rocky of late, with 20 hits, five homers and 12 runs allowed across 16 innings over his last three starts. The Mariners are slashing .274/.366/.510 as a team against righties over the last three weeks, good enough for the third-best OPS in all of baseball, and they could come through again tonight. If you want to avoid breaking the bank for Julio Rodriguez, Hernandez (1.165 OPS over his last 10) and Crawford (1.067) have been the team’s second- and third-best hitters over that stretch, while Raleigh has five hits and a homer over his last three games and Ford has homered three times in his last four.