Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, September 7

Thursday means travel day around the Majors, and sure enough, we’ve only got six games on tap tonight. That means limited options for those looking for starting pitching for the fantasy baseball stretch run, but fear not: There’s always value to be found if you know where to look, and that’s where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in. There are a couple of top-tier names on today’s slate — Luis Castillo, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon — but there are also some under-the-radar names who could thrive, and we’re here to break it all down with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, September 7

Pitchers to stream

Ryan Pepiot, Los Angeles Dodgers — After five more quality innings last week against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pepiot seems to have staked a claim to L.A.’s fifth rotation spot — especially with Julio Urias’ future very much up in the air at the moment. Pepiot’s season was derailed by injuries, but he was very promising last season — 3.47 ERA, 47 Ks in 36.1 innings — and has picked up where he left off in 2023, showing an improved walk rate to go with his deadly fastball/changeup combo. The Marlins shelled Lance Lynn on Wednesday, but they’ve been a below-average group against righties all year long, and Pepiot still carries a great chance at a win here.

Cal Quantrill, Cleveland Guardians — Quantrill will never come with much strikeout upside, but he’s quietly started to right the ship a bit after his disastrous start to this season. The righty conquered the fearsome Rays last time out with six innings of two-run ball, and he gets a dream matchup on Thursday against an Angels team that’s been among the worst offenses in all of baseball in the second half. Cleveland gives its pitchers a long leash, meaning Quantrill is as good a bet for a quality start as you’re liable to find on the waiver wire.

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels — Opposing Quantrill Thursday will be Canning, who’s been dialed in since being inserted back into L.A.’s rotation a couple of weeks ago. The righty has allowed just three runs while punching out 16 batters over his last 13 innings, and if he has the feel for his full compliment of breaking balls again tonight, he should have no problem carving up a depleted Guardians lineup that hasn’t done much of anything lately (third-worst team OPS over the last three weeks).

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings on Thursday, September 7.