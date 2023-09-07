How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Madison Keys in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

On Thursday, the US Open semifinals get started with the women’s bracket up first. The second half of the bracket will feature #2 seed Aryna Sabalenka facing American #17 Madison Keys. The match will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium and will air at 8:15 p.m. ET. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will broadcast the match and it will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

This will be the fourth time these two match up. Sabalenka has played Keys on two grass courts and one hard court creating a 2-1 record. The two played once in 2018 at the Cincinnati Masters and then in 2021 at the Berlin Open. However, this year’s Wimbledon grand slam was the last time these two went head-to-head and Sabalenka came out on top defeating her in the quarterfinal round with a 6-2, 6-4 win before getting knocked out by Ons Jabeur in the semifinal round.

Before making it to the semifinals, Sabalenka took out #13 Daria Kasatkina and #23 Zheng Qinwen. She has won all five of her US Open matches in straight sets. On the flip side, Keys has taken out three seeded players. She was able to beat American and #3 seed Jessica Pegula with a 6-1, 6-3 win in the fourth round. Then she defeated #9 Marketa Vondrousova in straight-sets with 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Sabalenka is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is installed at -265 while Keys is +210. The winner of this match up will face either #6 Coco Gauff or #10 Karolína Muchová in the final round.

How to watch Sabalenka vs. Keys

Date: Thursday, September 7

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

Sabalenka: -265

Keys: +210

Total sets (2.5): under -215, Over +140

Player to win at least one set

Sabalenka: Yes -800, No +400

Keys: Yes -125, No -115

Player games won

Sabalenka: (12.5): Under -140, Over +105

Keys: (10.5): Under -110, Over -125