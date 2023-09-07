How to watch Coco Gauff vs. Karolína Muchová in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The US Open semifinals begin on Thursday with the women’s bracket. The first half of the semifinal round will feature #6 seed Coco Gauff against #10 seed Karolína Muchová. The match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and will broadcast on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

The two previously met once, last month during the final round at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters. Gauff came out victorious with a 6-3, 6-4 hard-court win over Muchová and will soon face off again in New York.

Gauff has taken out two seeded players leading up to the finals. She defeated #32 Elise Mertens and most recently took out #20 Jelena Ostapenko with a 6-0, 6-2 win during the US Open quarterfinals. This is already a historic accomplishment for Gauff, as she is the first American teenager to reach the US Open semifinals since the legendary Serena Williams in 2001.

Muchová has defeated five players with only one being seeded. She beat #30 Sorana Cîrstea in the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-3 straight-sets win. She has won all but one of her matches this tournament in straight sets.

Gauff is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook coming in at -205 while Muchová is +165. The winner of this match-up will face either #2 Aryna Sabalenka or #17 Madison Keys in the US Open Final.

How to watch Gauff vs. Muchová

Date: Thursday, September 7

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

Gauff: -205

Muchová: +165

Total sets (2.5): under -200, Over +135

Player to win at least one set

Gauff: Yes -525, No +310

Muchová: Yes -145, No +100

Player games won

Gauff (12.5): Under -120, Over -115

Muchová (11.5): Under -120, Over -115