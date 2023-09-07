 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

US Open live stream: How to watch women’s semifinals on Thursday

The US Open women’s semifinals take place on Thursday. We break down who is playing in the women’s singles tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

By David Fucillo
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates her victory against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2023 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 5th, 2023 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The 2023 US Open has reached the final four in the women’s singles bracket. The semifinals will air on Thursday evening on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with a live stream available at WatchESPN.

The evening gets started at 7 p.m. ET, when #6 Coco Gauff faces off against #10 Karolína Muchová. This is their second time facing off, having previously played in the Cincinnati Open a month ago. Gauff won that match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. Gauff is the favorite in this match at DraftKings Sportsbook, with -195 odds to win. Muchová is a +160 underdog, and even money to lose in straight sets.

The second match of the night will start at approximately 8:30 p.m. and will see #2 Aryna Sabalenka face #17 Madison Keys. The match time will be delayed if Gauff-Muchová goes deep into a third set. This is their fourth match, with Sabalenka holding a 2-1 edge after beating her at Wimbledon in the quarterfinals this summer. Sabalenka is a -265 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Keys is a +210 underdog and -120 to lose in straight sets.

Women’s US Open Schedule and Odds

#6 Coco Gauff (-195) vs. #10 Karolína Muchová (+160) — 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

#2 Aryna Sabalenka (-265) vs. #17 Madison Keys (+210) — 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

