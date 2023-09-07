US Open title odds for remaining women in the singles bracket heading into semifinals

The 2023 US Open has reached the semifinals, and the final four women in the singles draw will face off on Thursday, September 7. #6 Coco Gauff will face #10 Karolína Muchová at 7 p.m. ET and #2 Aryna Sabalenka will face #17 Madison Keys at 8:30 p.m. Both matches will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Sabalenka is the favorite to win among the final four women with +120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s going to take over the #1 world ranking after the US Open wraps due to her finish compared to current #1 Iga Świątek. However, she, nor any of the other three women in the semifinals has won this tournament, so we’ll get a first-time winner.

Gauff and Keys are the last American women standing. The last American to win the tournament was Sloane Stephens in 2017. That also happened to be the last all-American final, with Stephens beating Keys.

Here’s the full list of title odds for the final four women at the US Open.

#2 Aryna Sabalenka: +120

#6 Coco Gauff: +175

#17 Madison Keys: +400

#10 Karolína Muchová: +500