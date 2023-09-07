Murray State at Louisville: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The Murray State Racers and Louisville Cardinals meet up in Week 2 at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 7 and the game will air on ACC Network.

Murray State (1-0, 0-0 MVC) got its season started on the right foot with a dominant 41-10 victory over Presbyterian last weekend. Plenty of offensive playmakers got touches in the win including wide receiver Taylor Shields, whose two receptions went for long touchdowns. Meanwhile, the defense stepped up and pitched a shutout in the second half.

Louisville (1-0, 1-0 ACC) kicked off its season with an in-conference win over Georgia Tech. The Cardinals were down 28-13 at the half, and staged a major second-half comeback that included a 16-point fourth quarter to overtake the Yellow Jackets. Quarterback Jack Plummer passed for 247 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Louisville enters this Thursday night matchup as a heavy 42.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 55.

Murray State vs. Louisville

Date: Thursday, September 7

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Louisville -42.5

Total: 55

Moneyline: OFF