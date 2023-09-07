Here’s which teams are playing on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 1

The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will kick off the NFL season by hosting the up-and-coming Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, September 7. In the following sections, we’ll dive into the game’s details, provide information on how to watch, and run through the betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday Night Football: Week 1

Chiefs vs. Lions

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

Live Stream: Peacock

Odds: Kansas City -6.5 / Total: 55

Kicking off the season with an intriguing matchup, the Chiefs are undoubtedly the team to beat, fresh off their latest Super Bowl victory. On the other hand, the Lions are poised for a significant leap this season, entering as the odds-on favorites to win the NFC North division.

Much has been said about Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff and the road struggles throughout his career. Last season’s stats highlight this point: Goff posted a modest 87.4 passer rating with 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in eight away games, in stark contrast to an impressive 109.3 passer rating, along with 23 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions at home in 2022.

To keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the dynamic Chiefs offense, the Lions will need Goff to overcome these challenges in what is set up to be a tough road environment.

When the matchup was first announced earlier this summer, the Chiefs were initially favored by 6.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook. The spread briefly shifted to Chiefs -7 for a moment before settling back down to -6.5.

You can catch the game on NBC and stream it on Peacock, airing at 8:20 p.m. ET.