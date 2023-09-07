Jahmyr Gibbs start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

As the Detroit Lions prepare to kick off the 2023 NFL season against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, they’ll have a new weapon in the backfield in running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs was taken with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with the expectation that his skillset would provide a boon to a Lions offense that broke onto the scene last year. Should fantasy managers prepare to start Gibbs immediately in Week 1?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs will look to kickstart his professional career after spending three collegiate seasons with Georgia Tech and Alabama. In 2022 with the Crimson Tide, he had 151 carries for 926 yards and seven touchdowns with an average of 6.1 yards per carry. In the Lions’ last game of the preseason, Gibbs finished with six carries for 19 yards with an average of 3.2 yards per attempt.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Start. If you’re contemplating starting Gibbs in PPR leagues you have an enticing factor that leans in your favor. The Chiefs led the league in allowing the most receptions to running backs in 2022, and they allowed the fourth most receptions in the NFL overall. The Lions also finished with the top 12 in targets to running backs last season, and Gibbs’ skillset should allow him to make a true impact from the get-go.

In leagues with eight to 10 teams, Gibbs should be viewed as a potential RB2 or flex if necessary. In larger leagues where there are more than 12 teams and running backs are a dime a dozen, Gibbs should be a confident addition to your lineups.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit. In standard leagues where a running back’s pass-catching skillset is not nearly as rewarded compared to PPR leagues, Gibbs should be considered a start only if in a dire situation. Given that David Montgomery enters as an established veteran presence, Gibbs will, at best, split carries on the ground in Week 1. While the former Alabama product may beat out Montgomery for touches, again, he won’t be nearly as rewarded as in PPR leagues.

If you’re playing in a league with eight to 10 teams, there’s no need to start Gibbs based on his potential upside alone. If you happen to be in larger leagues with more than 12 teams, Gibbs can be considered only if there are no other reliable options on the roster.

Player(s) to start ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs

If you’re looking for better options when it comes to running backs that can maximize their PPR value, then Joe Mixon, Najee Harris, or Breece Hall are each more confident options to run with. Granted, Gibbs presents more upside given his youth and the enticing draw of the Lions' offense. However, he’ll still be battling for touches and opportunities with Montgomery. Mixon, Harris, and Hall each have established roles with their respective teams, which provides a sense of security for fantasy managers.