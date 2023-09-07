Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

While Marquez Valdes-Scantling proved to be a hero for the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, he’s long been a conundrum for fantasy managers who have him on their rosters. The 2023 season offers some intrigue regarding Valdes-Scantling’s fantasy value, as Kansas City’s receiving corps arguably has only one surefire WR1 in Travis Kelce. Can MVS elevate himself into a WR2 role, and most importantly, is he worth starting in fantasy leagues for Week 1?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

In his first season with the Chiefs Valdes-Scantling finished with 42 receptions on 81 targets, 687 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Known primarily as a big-threat player, he averaged 16.4 yards per reception. Despite being lower in the pecking order compared to the rest of the Chiefs receivers, he did finish with his highest target total (81) for a season in his career.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

While Valdes-Scantling has the potential to be the beneficiary of a big play now or then, he’s never been a high-volume reception machine. Across five seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Chiefs, he’s averaged just 2.5 receptions per game, with last year’s 2.5 per game average marking a career-high. The Chiefs’ offense has no shortage of beneficiaries, so there is simply too much variance to consider MVS as an option. Sit him whether you’re in smaller or larger PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

MVS finished as WR52 in standard fantasy leagues last season with an average of 4.7 PPG. He surpassed the double-digit scoring mark just once last season with an 11.1-point performance against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. Despite being important to the Chiefs’ offense, he continues to be fantasy-irrelevant and should not start in standard leagues for Week 1. Smaller-team leagues should keep him on the bench, while only desperate teams in larger leagues should consider flexing him, at best.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Hunter Renfrow and Curtis Samuel provide better returns on value when it comes to wide receivers. Both are established talents with their respective teams and systems and while they may not boast the big-play potential of MVS, you at least know what you’re getting when you plug them into the lineup. For Renfrow in particular, he provides much more intrigue when it comes to PPR leagues.