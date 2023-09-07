Skyy Moore start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Last year, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore flashed his potential in his rookie season by tallying 250 yards receiving on 22 catches. Now the electrifying and buzzy second-year player enters the 2023 season in line for an every-down role in what should be another exciting iteration of the Chiefs offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Skyy Moore

Last year Moore was mostly used as a gadget player, which is part of the reason why he only had 25 regular-season touches. But while he didn’t get the ball a ton as a rookie, it was clear the Chiefs still trusted him, which was made evident to the nation when he scored a crucial touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Skyy Moore reportedly has the inside track to take over the Chiefs' slot role left behind by JuJu Smith-Schuster.



Is Skyy Moore the WR1 in Kansas City? #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zRxvEFz6zF — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) July 20, 2023

In speaking with reporters on Aug. 30, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said that Moore had graduated to becoming an “every-down” player, which bodes well for his fantasy outlook.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Moore is a start right now. While you’re banking more on potential than production, we’ve seen how much the Chiefs offense can help raise a receiver’s value. The Lions had the third-worst passing defense in the NFL last season, so Moore should have plenty of room to operate. While he hasn’t moved into WR1 status, I think he’s still worth a play as a WR2, and definitely as a FLEX.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

The answer is still start. While Moore had two five-catch games last season, his value is in his speed and the chunks of yardage it allows him to pick up with the ball in his hands. Travis Kelce will likely still get his usual 70+ yards, but aside from that it’s open season in the Chiefs passing game, which is where Moore comes in.

Player(s) to start ahead of Skyy Moore

It really depends on who you have on your roster. If you have established stars at other positions who will get their own no matter what (Derrick Henry at running back and Ja’Marr Chase as another wide receiver) then I think it’s worth taking a shot with Moore as your FLEX. But if your lineup is filled with more wild card guys (maybe a rookie like Bijan Robinson) then I’d leave Moore on your bench.