Jerick McKinnon start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Jerick McKinnon is entering Year Three with the Kansas City Chiefs and has carved himself a nice role with the defending Super Bowl champions. He signed a one-year deal in the offseason to remain with the team.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Kansas City Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

Mckinnon caught 56 passes in 2022 for 512 yards and nine touchdowns. He ran the ball 72 times for 291 yards and one touchdown. He averages 3.3 catches per game for 30.1 yards per game. While he will carry the ball out of the backfield, his primary role on the team serves as a receiver out of the backfield. He is elite at that and is a threat to pop a big one.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Yes, McKinnon is a start in a PPR league. For a back who likes to catch out of the backfield, he will see his fair share of targets. He averaged four targets per game last season and could get more in week one. The Detroit Lions ranked 30th in the league against the pass last season, giving up 4,179 yards passing per game. They could also be starting a rookie linebacker in Jack Campbell, who could have problems covering McKinnon out of the backfield.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

If you’re playing in a standard league, then sitting McKinnon is the answer. Without the points per reception, his value is not the same, especially in a smaller league where he may be a bench option for some teams. He only gets about four carries per game, so there is little rushing volume. Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will get the bulk of the carries. McKinnon will get a few carries, but unless he pops a big one, it’s not worth the start.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jerick McKinnon

If you’re looking for guys to start in place of McKinnon, take a look at AJ Dillon of the Green Bay Packers, who should have an expanded role this season. Rashaad Penny is also in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles and could be poised for a substantial role. Now that Miles Sanders is gone, Penny will have an opportunity to explode.

Lastly, take a look at Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears, who may be one of the most improved teams in the league. With Justin Fields as one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL, Herbert will be able to have a big year.