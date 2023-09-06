Golic & Smetty discuss Colorado’s upset of TCU, and Duke routing Clemson

If you haven’t paid attention to the start of the college football season, you have missed out. In the first full week of the season, Colorado upset a ranked TCU team, while Duke picked up a huge win over Clemson.

Mike Golic Sr. is joined by his co-host Jess Smetana to recap the highlights of Week 1 of the CFB season. They welcome Ryan Nanni of Shutdown Fullcast to the latest episode of Golic & Smetty. Nanni brings with him a metric tracker that is linked to the Iowa football team and the contract for offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

The podcast episode covers Colorado’s upset over TCU as well as Duke winning over Clemson in an ACC contest. Smetana talks Baylor losing to Texas State and believes that this game deserves more attention.

The podcast wraps with the teams previewing Week 1 of the NFL. Smetana adds her two cents on the Kyler Murray situation with the Arizona Cardinals before transitioning the conversation to Coco Gauff in the US Open.

Show Breakdown

