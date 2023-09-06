Nick Bosa signs extension with 49ers to become highest-paid defensive player in history

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa signed a contract extension with his team that makes him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Bosa, who has been with the 49ers since they selected him in the first round of the draft in 2019, reportedly agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract with the Niners, per Adam Schefter. Over $120 million of that contract is guaranteed.

Source: Nick Bosa has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, including $122.5 million guaranteed, by a wide margin. It will make him the highest-paid defensive player in history. pic.twitter.com/bRm6S9Eemf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2023

Bosa was named the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and received first-team All-Pro honors in 2022. He had a career-best 41 solo tackles and 18.5 sacks for San Francisco last season. The Niners had one of the best rush defenses in the NFL last season, allowing just 3.4 yards per carry.

Previous to this contract, the Rams’ Aaron Donald was the NFL’s highest-paid defender. The Panthers’ Chris Burns and the Chiefs’ Chris Jones are still holding out for favorable offers from their teams as they enter the final year of their existing contracts.