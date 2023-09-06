How to watch AEW Dynamite September 6 episode via live stream

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN.

The busiest week in AEW history is now in the rearview mirror as both the All In and All Out pay-per-views have taken place in the last 10 days. While both events were well received, the wrestling world is still reacting to the firing of CM Punk last Saturday. The company will try to quickly put that behind them tonight, moving the focus towards the annual Gram Slam episode of Dynamite in two weeks and next month’s WrestleDream ppv.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, September 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole successfully defended the ROH World Tag Team Championship at All Out on Sunday, defeating the Dark Order in the show opener. Immediately afterwards, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe came out for his match against Shane Taylor and intentionally bumped into MJF while heading down the ramp. The AEW champ charged at Joe in the ring, only to be put into a guillotine choke before security separated the two. Tonight, MJF will address this incident on the mic.

Speaking of the AEW World Championship, tonight will mark the beginning of a world title eliminator tournament to determine an opponent for MJF at Grand Slam in two weeks. The first two matches will take place tonight and will feature Darby Allin facing Nick Wayne and Roderick Strong taking on Trent Beretta.

The main event of All Out saw Jon Moxley dethrone Orange Cassidy in a match of the year contender to become the new International Champion. Cassidy was bloodied during the match and took everything Moxley threw at him, even kicking out of a Death Rider. However, a Paradigm Shift ultimately put him down, ending his 326-day reign. The Chicago crowd gave him a standing ovation as the show went off the air and OC can now finally get some rest after a year’s worth of title defenses. As for Moxley, he will have his first title defense tonight when going up against AR Fox.

Also on the show, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face Aussie Open and Kris Statlander will defend the TBS title against Emi Sakura. We will also hear from “Hangman” Adam Page after he won the Over Budget Battle Royal at All Out.