Ahsoka’s ‘Fallen Jedi’ is chock full of division, regrets, and shaky trust foundations

As she stands outside while Sabine and Huying are working on getting the ship running, Ahsoka can tell something is not right. In the beginning of ‘Fallen Jedi,’ this is something two-fold. First, with Morgan’s base nearby, it’s only a matter of time before they find them. Secondly, the motivations inside Sabine and Ahsoka would eventually come to a head. When we think of the Jedi, it’s not to have attachments or emotions because those are the most likely paths to the dark side.

However, the first four episodes of the Ahoska series actively stretch what we think we know about the Star Wars mythos intertwined with characters who are effectively outsiders. Baylan and Ahsoka have survived Order 66 and walk different paths concerning the decimated Jedi order. For Ahsoka, destroying the pathway to the Outer Realm outweighs finding Ezra. I believe that’s not only because she doesn’t want another Empire reboot, but because she’s seen how devastating it can be regarding her former master, Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Even though unspoken, there are personal stakes in this quest for her.

In terms of Baylan, he’s okay with being a mercenary, knowing what bringing Thrawn back would entail (in his words, he’s doing it to “secure the future”). You also have to think this goes into surviving Order 66 and being a part of a structure almost powerless against stopping it. While hiding, Baylan had to watch many of his Jedi brethren die and, yes, at the hands of Anakin/Darth. Baylan’s character is up to evil deeds in a classic sense, but he’s also electing to help Morgan in some warped manner– thinking this is the best way to curate power and safety.

What can be admired about this episode other than the lightsaber fights with the specific stories told there is ‘Fallen Jedi’s commitment to further the breadcrumbs we’ve been given in the prior three chapters. Ahsoka wants to trust Sabine – Huyang echoes what Hera has been saying that they are stronger together. That notion stands on shaky ground because it’s all about getting to Ezra in Sabine’s view. If they stop Thrawn in the process, fantastic, outstanding – excellent even!

But that fixation (and I don’t think it’s an accident that it’s paired with her not being a conventional padawan) would always be in the back of her mind. When Ahsoka says to her, “Sometimes, we have to do what’s right regardless of personal feelings,” there is almost no way she would go with that. Ahsoka was capable of that detachment, leaving the Jedi Order and, thus, Anakin’s side – in turn, it’s led to a ton of guilt considering what he became.

I’m happy Sabine got another crack at fighting Shin and utilized her Mandalorin and Padawan training to get the upper hand. No, she may not be force-sensitive, but you can still be clever. Peter Ramsey and Dave Filoni use specific pieces of dialogue in a split screen to highlight what Sabine and Ahsoka are fighting against. Shin beckons, “You have no power.” That speaks to Sabine’s insecurities of ever becoming a Jedi. When Baylan says to Ahsoka, “Your legacy, like your master’s, is one of death and destruction,” it strikes her to feel responsible for Vader.

Where ‘Fallen Jedi’ excels the most is at the apex of the battle of the map. Ahsoka is so concerned with this location being discovered that she grabs the orb with her bare hands. Not the best decision, considering it allowed Baylan to get the upper hand. When she sees Shin, there’s that moment of thinking Sabine is dead. It hearkens back to her feelings about what happened with Anakin and abandonment (even though it was at the behest of Sabine). When Sabine gets the map, she could have just destroyed it, and Ahsoka may have ended up in the same place.

Due to her indecision because of not to destroy the slight possibility of finding Ezra, she sacrifices everything. Baylan exploited that uncovered resentment, reaching back into the past and speaking about how Sabine’s parents died on Mandalore and how Ahsoka did not allow her to return. Sabine did what she wanted to do, but boy, it could have been the wrong way.

It was cool to see Hera jump back into action and head to Setos, but perhaps it wasn’t as effective of inclusion because of what was happening while she was on her way. Given how big the hyperdrive was on the Eye of Sion, I’m not sure why Hela thought she could be in the way. Now she has to answer why Republic fighters are dead and the mission failing.

With four episodes down, we’ve completed this first arch – where this goes next is a mystery. Ahsoka wakes up in the World Between Worlds and sees Anakin, much to her amazement. While this is an incredible development, I didn’t ignore the Imperial theme playing as ‘Fallen Jedi’ faded to black.

Anakin is a force ghost at this time – is it possible Ahsoka can make amends? Perhaps. Could Morgan’s calculations be off, and they don’t find Thrawn? Yup. Maybe Sabine has a plan if she finds Ezra to throw a wrench in this whole operation. Lots of possibilities abound in a manner that Star Wars needs.