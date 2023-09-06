Duke QB Riley Leonard denied extension by professor after Clemson upset

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard may have just led his school to one of the biggest upsets in program history and their first win over a top-10 teams since the 1980s, but Duke’s faculty won’t be taking the “student” out of student-athlete anytime soon.

Leonard, who passed for 175 yards in the win and rushed for another 98 and a touchdown, asked his professor for an extension via a video on the ACC Digital Network.

“Professor Taylor, if you’re seeing this, please let me turn in my homework late because it’s due tonight, I think at 12,” he said. “It may already be 12.”

Professor Taylor had no sympathy for Leonard’s late assignment — in his response video, he denies Leonard the extension, citing other members of the Duke football team who turned the homework on time.

“No way, man. No extension,” Taylor said.

Check out the video here:

Leonard has been the content gift that keeps on giving — one of the major storylines of the Clemson game was the fact that his mother texts him “You suck” before every game to “keep his ego in check.”

Duke takes on Lafayette in Week 2.