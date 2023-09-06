Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Padres on Wednesday, September 6

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the San Diego Padres in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, September 6. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Petco Park. Zack Wheeler (10-6, 3.62 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies, and Michael Wacha (11-2, 2.85 ERA) will pitch for the Padres.

The Phillies are -118 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Padres coming in at -102. The total is set at 7.5.

Phillies-Padres picks: Wednesday, September 6

Injury report

Phillies

N/A

Padres

Day-to-day: C Luis Campusano (groin)

Out: RP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation), 1B/DH Ji Man Choi (left ribcage strain), RP Steven Wilson (left hip inflammation), RP Joe Musgrove (right shoulder capsule inflammation), INF Jake Cronenworth (right wrist fracture)

Starting pitchers

Zack Wheeler vs. Michael Wacha

Wheeler struck out 10 batters in his latest start, a six-inning outing against the Brewers. He also let up three earned runs. He recorded 10 strikeouts in his latest start before that, as well, in seven innings against the Cardinals. Earlier this season, Wheeler let up three earned runs in seven innings against the Padres.

Wacha missed most of July with a shoulder injury, but returned in full force in August. He finished with a 2.87 ERA for the month, and started September off on the right foot. In a six-inning start against the Giants, Wacha allowed two earned runs and recorded six strikeouts. In his most recent home start before that, he kept the Marlins to one run in 5.1 innings.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 16 and 8. Wacha and Wheeler should keep this one low-scoring. The bullpens won’t factor heavily into this game, as both pitchers can comfortably last six to seven innings on the mound. Despite the high-scoring games earlier in this series, I have to pick the under here.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies won the first game of the series, 9-7, and the Padres took the second, 8-0. The shutout was tough, and as these two top pitchers go head-to-head, this one could go either way. Here, I have to go with Wacha and the home squad. They have far more momentum coming into today after completing a shutout yesterday, and Wacha’s win record is excellent. It may not be another 8-0 affair, but I’ll take the Padres ML here.

Pick: Padres -102