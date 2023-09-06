Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Reds on Wednesday, September 6

The Seattle Mariners take on the Cincinnati Reds in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, September 6. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park. Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.56) will take the mound for the Mariners, while Lyon Richardson (0-1, 6.75) goes for the Reds.

Seattle enters as -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cincy coming in at +136. The run total is set at 9.5.

Mariners-Reds picks: Wednesday, September 6

Injury report

Mariners

Day to day: 1B Ty France (elbow)

Out: OF Jarred Kelenic (foot), C Tom Murphy (thumb)

Reds

Out: SP Hunter Greene (COVID-19), SP Brandon Williamson (COVID-19), SP Ben Lively (COVID-19), RP Fernando Cruz (COVID-19), 2B Jonathan India (foot), INF Matt McLain (oblique), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), SP Graham Ashcraft (toe), INF Kevin Newman (oblique), RP Alex Young (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Logan Gilbert vs. Lyon Richardson

Gilbert had an excellent outing on the road in his latest start. He went 6.2 innings against the Mets, allowing just one earned run and recording nine strikeouts. Before that, he wrapped up August with an ERA of 2.97 for the month over 30.1 innings pitched, marking his second month in a row with an ERA under 3.00.

Richardson has pitched in just three games so far this season. In his latest game, he struggled with control against the Cubs, letting up five walks and two earned runs in 4.2 innings. In August, he let up seven runs in eight innings pitched in the month, recording five strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 9 and 13, and I think we could have another high-scoring game on our hands today. The Mariners will be able to get plenty of runs early off of newbie Richardson, who has struggled in every start this season. While Gilbert will be able to limit this red-hot Reds offense somewhat, they should still be able to get a few runs across with the momentum that they currently have.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Reds won the first two games of the series, 6-3 and 7-6. I think the Mariners can take this final game. Richardson has not done well on the mound, and the Mariners’ batting lineup should be able to make quick work of him. Gilbert has excelled on the road and should be able to hold off this Cincinnati offense.

Pick: Mariners -162