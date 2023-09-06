Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Rays on Wednesday, September 6

The Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, September 6. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field. Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.49 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox, while the Rays counter with ace Tyler Glasnow (7-5, 3.17).

Tampa enters as -166 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Boston coming in at +140. The run total is set at 8.

Red Sox-Rays picks: Wednesday, September 6

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: RP Brennan Bernardino (health & safety), OF Jarren Duran (left toe contusion), INF Pablo Reyes (left elbow inflammation), SP/RP Corey Kluber (right shoulder inflammation), RP Zack Kelly (right elbow surgery)

Rays

Out: RP Jason Adam (oblique), OF Manuel Margot (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Nick Pivetta vs. Tyler Glasnow

Pivetta has mostly been getting work as a long reliever, frequently going four or five innings following an opener. In his latest outing, he allowed one earned run in three innings against the Royals. Previous to that, he struggled against the Dodgers, allowing four earned runs in 2.2 innings. Earlier this season, he faced the Rays and conceded one earned run in just 0.2 innings.

Glasnow thrives at Tropicana Field. In his latest home outing, he kept the Yankees runless over six innings. Before that, he limited the Marlins to one run in seven innings. Earlier this season, he faced the Red Sox and let up one earned run in 5.1 innings, recording six strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 10 and 14. We have two big-hitting clubs here who each rank in the top 10 in runs per game in MLB. I’m betting on this trend to continue, even with Glasnow on the mound — Pivetta has come back to Earth after his hot start to the summer, and we don’t need a ton of runs to hit this over.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox won the first game of the series, 7-3, and the Rays took the second, 8-6. I like the home team here. Glasnow does particularly well at home, while Pivetta has had his ups and downs as of late. With postseason hopes now gone from Boston’s future, the Rays should be able to take this one.

Pick: Rays -166