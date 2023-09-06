Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Marlins on Wednesday, September 6

The Miami Marlins (71-67) made a big statement in the NL Wild Card race on Tuesday night, notching a big win over Clayton Kershaw and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (84-53) for their fifth straight win. They’ll try to make it two in a row and maybe slide into the third and final playoff spot in game two on Wednesday night, with first pitch from loanDepot Park set for 6:40 p.m. ET. L.A. will send righty Lance Lynn (10-10, 5.81 ERA) to the mound, while Miami reliever JT Chargois (1-0, 3.78) will serve as the opener ahead of a bullpen game for the Fish.

The Dodgers enter as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Marlins at +120. The run total is set at 8.5.

Dodgers-Marlins picks: Wednesday, September 6

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Walker Buehler (elbow), DH J.D. Martinez (groin), RP Joe Kelly (forearm), SS Gavin Lux (knee), SP Michael Grove (lat), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), RP Yency Almonte (knee)

Marlins

Day to day: 3B Max Muncy (shoulder)

Out: DH J.D. Martinez (groin), RHP Joe Kelly (elbow), RHP Michael Grove (lat), RHP Yency Almonte (knee), RHP Tyler Cyr (knee)

Starting pitchers

Lance Lynn vs. JT Chargois

Lynn had gotten off to a torrid start with his new team, but he looked much more like the White Sox version last time out — giving up seven runs on seven hits (including three homers) in just 4.1 innings in a loss to the Atlanta Braves. Prior to that, the righty had allowed just seven runs combined over his first five starts in a Dodgers uniform, as L.A. has him leaning on his four-seam fastball far more and finding success because of it.

This will be Chargois’ fifth appearance — and third start — since coming off the IL in late August. The righty has been unscored upon in four of those appearances, although he’s seldom going more than an inning. Expect Miami to piece this one together with an all-hands-on-deck approach, potentially leaning on recently recalled former starter Edward Cabrera (5-6, 4.79) for the middle innings.

Over/Under pick

Last night saw a total of nine runs, and that was with Clayton Kershaw on the bump. Lynn has been much better as a Dodger, but he’s still a very volatile arm, capable of giving up homers in bunches. With a reasonable total and a powerhouse L.A. lineup likely to do damage against the Marlins’ iffy bullpen on the other side, I’m expecting to see this over cash tonight.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Unless Lynn totally implodes, it’s hard to see the Marlins scoring enough to keep pace with Mookie Betts and Co. in this spot — if it is indeed Cabrera who gets the bulk of the work, the righty has struggled badly with his command all year and will likely be rusty in his return from the IL. Bank on Los Angeles to avoid losing two in a row.

Pick: Dodgers -142