Picks, predictions for Tigers vs. Yankees on Wednesday, September 6

Don’t look now, but the Yankees (69-69) are creeping back into the postseason picture, as the Bronx Bombers have won four in row to move to within seven games of the final AL Wild Card spot. They’ll look to do their part to pick up another game in the standings when they take on the Detroit Tigers (63-75) on Wednesday in game two of a three-game set. New York will send Clarke Schmidt (8-8, 4.56 ERA) to the mound, while Matt Manning (5-4, 3.62) gets the start for the Tigers. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

New York enters as the -170 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Detroit is a +142 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Tigers-Yankees picks: Wednesday, September 6

Injury report

Tigers

Out: RP Andrew Vasquez (left calf tightness), OF Riley Greene (right elbow inflammation), RP Mason Englert (left hip soreness), SP Casey Mize (Tommy John surgery)

Yankees

Out: RP Ian Hamilton (right groin strain), OF Billy McKinney (left lower back spasm), SP Nestor Cortes (left rotator cuff strain)

Starting pitchers

Matt Manning vs. Clarke Schmidt

In Manning’s last start (which also cameagainst the Yankees), he threw six shutout innings with only two hits allowed. That start has been part of a recent trend for the righty, who has gone at least five innings in his last four starts, a period in which he has a 0.38 ERA. Manning has a 3.44 ERA since returning from the injured list at the start of June, and ranks in the 73rd percentile in fastball run value.

Like Manning, Schmidt will be making his second straight start against the opposing side, as he allowed three runs in 4.2 innings against the Tigers on Aug. 31. After opening the season as a steadying force in the back of the Yankees’ rotation, Schmidt has struggled as of late, as he boasts a 4.86 ERA over his last nine starts.

Over/Under pick

I like the under. While Schmidt will likely get tagged for his usual three runs or so, Manning’s been putting together some of the best baseball of his career, and has already stymied this Yankees lineup once this season.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

I like the Tigers to pull off the upset. The Yankees have been red-hot as of late, but Detroit has the better starter on the mound and should have no problem getting to Schmidt. It’ll be close, but I’m trusting the Tigers.

Pick: Tigers