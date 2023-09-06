 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Rangers on Wednesday, September 6

Henry Palattella shares their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Astros-Rangers on Wednesday, September 6th.

By Henry Palattella
Manager Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers watches action against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Globe Life Field on September 5, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

At the beginning of the year, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander were teammates on the Mets. On Wednesday, they’ll face off against each other in a start that will likely dictate the course of the AL West postseason race. Verlander (10-7, 3.34 ERA) will take the mound for the division leading Astros (79-61), while Scherzer (12-5, 3.55) will look to turn the tide for the struggling Rangers (76-62) after Texas lost the first two games of this series. First pitch from Globe Life Park is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.

The Rangers are -135 moneyline underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Astros are +114 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Astros-Rangers picks: Wednesday, September 6

Injury report

Astros

Out: RP Ryne Stanek (right ankle)

Rangers

Out: UTIL Brad Miller (hamstring strain), INF Josh Jung (left thumb fracture)

Starting pitchers

Justin Verlander vs. Max Scherzer

Verlander has a 3.86 ERA in his six starts since being acquired by the Astros, which is a step down for the 3.15 ERA he tallied in his 16 starts for the Mets. Verlander’s coming off a start against the Yankees where he allowed six runs in six innings, and has a 2.64 ERA in 211.1 career innings against the Rangers.

Scherzer enters Wednesday’s start after leaving his last start in the sixth inning due to arm fatigue. Scherzer said that he felt a bit of “tightness” in the start, but said that he wasn’t hurt. After tallying a 4.01 ERA in 107.2 innings for the Mets, he has a 2.21 ERA in his six starts with the Rangers.

Over/Under pick

I love this over. While Scherzer and Verlander are first-ballot Hall of Famers, they’ve also looked their age this year. While I don’t think either of them will blow up and have a horrible outing, I can see them making it through their starts without giving up a couple of runs.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Rangers need a win, and bad. They fell out of a postseason spot with their loss yesterday, but could get right back in the picture with a win today.

Pick: Rangers

