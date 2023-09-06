Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Rangers on Wednesday, September 6

At the beginning of the year, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander were teammates on the Mets. On Wednesday, they’ll face off against each other in a start that will likely dictate the course of the AL West postseason race. Verlander (10-7, 3.34 ERA) will take the mound for the division leading Astros (79-61), while Scherzer (12-5, 3.55) will look to turn the tide for the struggling Rangers (76-62) after Texas lost the first two games of this series. First pitch from Globe Life Park is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.

The Rangers are -135 moneyline underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Astros are +114 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Astros-Rangers picks: Wednesday, September 6

Injury report

Astros

Out: RP Ryne Stanek (right ankle)

Rangers

Out: UTIL Brad Miller (hamstring strain), INF Josh Jung (left thumb fracture)

Starting pitchers

Justin Verlander vs. Max Scherzer

Verlander has a 3.86 ERA in his six starts since being acquired by the Astros, which is a step down for the 3.15 ERA he tallied in his 16 starts for the Mets. Verlander’s coming off a start against the Yankees where he allowed six runs in six innings, and has a 2.64 ERA in 211.1 career innings against the Rangers.

Scherzer enters Wednesday’s start after leaving his last start in the sixth inning due to arm fatigue. Scherzer said that he felt a bit of “tightness” in the start, but said that he wasn’t hurt. After tallying a 4.01 ERA in 107.2 innings for the Mets, he has a 2.21 ERA in his six starts with the Rangers.

Over/Under pick

I love this over. While Scherzer and Verlander are first-ballot Hall of Famers, they’ve also looked their age this year. While I don’t think either of them will blow up and have a horrible outing, I can see them making it through their starts without giving up a couple of runs.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Rangers need a win, and bad. They fell out of a postseason spot with their loss yesterday, but could get right back in the picture with a win today.

Pick: Rangers