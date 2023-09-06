Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, September 6

The MLB is back with a loaded schedule on Wednesday, September 6. Every team is expected to be in action, weather permitting. Despite this, the featured DFS slate at DraftKings is light, with only six games to choose from beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. With limited options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Wednesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, September 6

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,800)

Matt Olson ($6,200)

Ozzie Albies ($5,700)

Austin Riley ($5,600)

It’s difficult to keep the Atlanta lineup off the scoreboard. The Braves scored six runs on Tuesday, with star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. going 0-for-5 in the leadoff spot. The other three hitters all launched a home run in their last game. Albies finished with two hits and an RBI, Riley is now hitting .275 on the season, and Olson is slashing .266/.373/.584 after hitting his 45th home run.

The Braves are the -310 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are the +250 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

Eloy Jimenez ($5,200)

Andrew Benintendi ($3,300)

Tim Anderson ($3,300)

Andrew Vaughn ($3,100)

Kansas City starter Jordan Lyles has been playing better of late but has struggled against Chicago. He has allowed eight earned runs over two starts this season when facing the White Sox. Chicago blew a 6-0 lead on Tuesday but should be able to take advantage of the pitching matchup. Outfielder Luis Robert may be back from a quad injury on Wednesday. If he is, sub out Anderson from this stack.

The Royals are the -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the narrow +102 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels

Adley Rutschman ($5,100)

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,600)

Anthony Santander ($4,400)

Austin Hays ($4,000)

Mountcastle had the best day at the plate on Tuesday among this group. He finished 3-for-5 with an RBI. Rutschman went 1-for-2 with an RBI and three walks in the leadoff spot. Santander and Hays each picked up a hit, with the former notching his 34th double of the season. They will face southpaw Patrick Sandoval, who enters with a 7-11 record and a 4.19 ERA.

The Orioles are the -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Angels are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.