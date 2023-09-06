Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, September 6

With just a few weeks left in the fantasy baseball season, every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. The schedule on Wednesday, September 6 is equal parts promising and perilous, with big names to maybe stay away from and under-the-radar options who could come through in a big way.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, September 6

Pitchers to stream

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees — Schmidt wound up with an ugly final line last time out against the Tigers — three runs, nine baserunners in just 4.2 innings — but he was cruising through four innings, and the righty struck out seven batters. He should fare much better in a rematch against Detroit at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, as Schmidt has been a rock-solid arm at the back of New York’s rotation over the last couple of months. The Tigers’ lineup is lackluster, especially with Riley Greene out, and Schmidt’s allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last six starts.

Gavin Williams, Cleveland Guardians — Williams had his last outing against the Twins cut short after just one inning due to a fluky knee injury, but he’s reportedly all systems go for Minnesota this time around. The top prospect has had an up-and-down rookie year, and his command can really come and go, but when he’s on he can flat-out dominate — even if the Twins have been hitting a bit better of late. Williams has fanned 37 batters over his last 27.1 innings, and that kind of strikeout upside is something you can’t pass up on the waiver wire.

Jordan Wicks, Chicago Cubs — This one is relatively simple: Wicks’ changeup has been filthy over his first two big-league starts — both of which have featured five innings of one-run ball — and the Giants have been arguably the worst offense in the Majors in the second half of the season. If Wicks has his slow ball working again, he should churn out five or six more solid innings and be in great position to pick up a win.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, September 6.