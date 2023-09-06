How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The US Open continues with the women’s singles quarterfinal matchup between #23 seed Qinwen Zheng and #2 seed Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to the semifinals, which will take place on Thursday, September 7.

The match will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. You can watch the match online via WatchESPN if you have a subscription log-in. If you don’t, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Czech player Aryna Sabalenka is the current favorite to win today’s match at DraftKings Sportsbook with -360. She sits at +200 to win it all. This is the first time that Sabalenka and Zheng have played each other.

Sabalenka faced #13 seed Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round, beating her in straight sets. Prior to that she faced three unseeded opponents. Zheng upset #5 Ons Jabeur in the fourth round with a straight-sets win. Prior to that, she also beat three unseeded opponents.

How to watch Zheng vs. Sabalenka

Date: Wednesday, September 6

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Zheng: +275

Sabalenka: -360

Player to win 1st set

Zheng: +210

Sabalenka: -280

Player games won

Zheng (9.5): Over -125 , Under -110

Sabalenka (12.5): Over -105, Under -130