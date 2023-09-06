How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs. Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The US Open men’s quarterfinals wrap up on Wednesday with the final four settled in the singles bracket. The men’s draw will open with #3 Daniil Medvedev facing #8 Andrey Rublev. The match will air at approximately at 1:30 p.m. ET inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The match will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. You can watch the match online via WatchESPN if you have a subscription log-in. If you don’t, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Medvedev is a -235 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Rublev is a +195 underdog. Rublev isn’t expected to roll over in this one, getting -320 odds to avoid a straight sets loss.

This will be the eighth matchup between these two, with Medvedev leading the all-time series 5-2. They’ve only played on hard court, including most recently at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships — Medvedev won in two sets. They met in the 2020 US Open quarterfinals, with Medvedev winning in straight sets. Rublev last won in 2022, claiming a round-robin win at the Nitto ATP Finals.

Medvedev is coming off a four-set win over #13 Alex De Minaur in the fourth round. He beat three unseeded players in the first three rounds. Rublev has played all unseeded players in this tournament, beating Jack Draper in four sets in the fourth round.

How to watch Medvedev vs. Rublev

Date: Wednesday, September 6

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Medvedev: -235

Rublev: +195

Player to win at least one set

Medvedev: Yes -6000, No +850

Rublev: Yes -320, No +250

Player games won

Medvedev (21.5): Over -125, Under -110

Rublev (19): Over -125, Under -110