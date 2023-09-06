How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The #1 seed in the 2023 US Open is in action on Wednesday as the semifinals will be finalized by the end of the day. Carlos Alcaraz will face off against #12 Alexander Zverev in the last match of the day. The match will get underway at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET, although that could get pushed back if the 7 p.m. match between Madison Keys and Markéta Vondroušová runs long.

Alcaraz-Zverev will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. You can watch the match online via WatchESPN if you have a subscription log-in. If you don’t, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Alcaraz is favored to win with -425 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Zverev is installed at +330 and is +120 to get swept in straight sets.

This marks the sixth time these two will have faced off, with Zverev leading the series 3-2. It’s been two years since they met on a hard court. They played twice on a hard court in 2021, with Zverev winning both matches in two sets. They’ve met three times on clay since, with Alcaraz winning two of three. Zverev’s win came at the 2022 French Open in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz has faced one seeded opponent thus far in the tournament, beating #26 Daniel Evans in four sets in the third round. Zverev beat #19 Grigor Dimitrov in four sets in the third round and upset #6 Jannik Sinner in five sets in the fourth round.

How to watch Alcaraz vs. Zverev

Date: Wednesday, September 6

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Alcaraz: -425

Zverev: +330

Player to win at least one set

Alcaraz: Yes -5000, No +850

Zverev: Yes -165, No +120

Player games won

Alcaraz (20.5): Over +100, Under -20.5

Zverev (16.5): Over -120, Under -115