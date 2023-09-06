 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Markéta Vondroušová in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

#9 Markéta Vondroušová is set to face #17 Madison Keys in the quarterfinals at the US Open. We break down what you need to know.

By David Fucillo
Madison Keys of the United States returns a shot against Jessica Pegula of the United States during their Womens’ Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The 2023 US Open wraps up the quarterfinals on Wednesday and Madison Keys is the final American in action this round. The #17 seed will face #9 Markéta Vondroušová with a start time of 7 p.m. ET.

The match will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. You can watch the match online via WatchESPN if you have a subscription log-in. If you don’t, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

This marks the first time these two have faced off in their respective careers. Although Keys is the worse seed, she’s a slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -130 odds to win. She gets some home-court advantage, and we’re likely seeing the pricing reflecting a bit of USA bias heading into this match.

Keys is attempting to reach her third US Open semifinals, having reached the final in 2017 and the semifinals in 2018. She is coming off a quarterfinals appearance at Wimbledon earlier this summer. Vondroušová is coming off a Wimbledon title, but has never advanced past the fourth round of the US Open.

How to watch Vondroušová vs. Keys

Date: Wednesday, September 6
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Live stream: WatchESPN

DraftKings Sportsbook odds

Keys: -130
Vondroušová: +105

Total sets (2.5): under -165, Over +110

Player to win at least one set

Keys: Yes -400, No +240
Vondroušová: Yes -235, No +165

Player games won

Keys (12.5): Under -145, Over +105
Vondroušová (12.5): Under -170, Over +125

