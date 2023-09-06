US Open 2023: Women’s quarterfinals schedule, bracket, streaming info for Wednesday

The 2023 US Open will finalize the women’s semifinal bracket on Wednesday after the last two quarterfinal matches wrap. #2 Aryna Sabalenka will face #23 Qinwen Zheng at 12 p.m. ET and #9 Markéta Vondroušová will face #17 Madison Keys at 7 p.m. Both matches are taking place inside Arthur Ashe Stadium and will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

This is the first matchup of either of these pairings. Sabalenka is a -360 favorite while Zheng is a +275 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sabalenka won this year’s Australian Open and has appeared in the semifinals of the last two US Opens, while Zheng reached the third round in her debut at Flushing Meadows last year.

Keys is a -130 favorite while Vondroušová is a +105 underdog. Keys reached the third round of last year’s US Open, and previously reached the final in 2017 and the semifinals in 2018. Vondroušová did not play in last year’s tournament, and her previous best performance was a fourth-round appearance in 2018.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s full schedule with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All matches will air on ESPN and at WatchESPN.

US Open women’s quarterfinals schedule: Wednesday, September 6

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #23 Qinwen Zheng — Arthur Ashe Stadium, 12:00 p.m. ET

#9 Markéta Vondroušová vs. #17 Madison Keys — Arthur Ashe Stadium, 7:00 p.m. ET