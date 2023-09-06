 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

US Open 2023: Men’s quarterfinals schedule, bracket, streaming info for Wednesday

We have everything you need to know for the men’s quarterfinals action at the US Open on Wednesday including schedule, scores and more.

By David Fucillo
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during his match against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in the Men’s Singles round four match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2023 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 4th, 2023 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The 2023 US Open will finalize the men’s semifinals on Wednesday as the quarterfinals come to a close on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. #3 Daniil Medvedev will face #8 Andrey Rublev at 1:30 p.m. ET and #1 Carlos Alcaraz will face #12 Alexander Zverev at 8:30 p.m. ET and

Alcaraz is a -425 favorite to beat Zverev at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Zverev is a +330 underdog. These two have faced off in five matches previously, and Zverev has beaten the top player in the world three times. They last faced off on a hard court in 2021, with Zverev wining both matches.

Medvedev is a -235 favorite in his match while Rublev is a +195 underdog. These two have faced off in seven matches, and all of them have come on a hard court. They faced off in the 2020 US Open quarterfinals, with Medvedev winning in three sets. He has claimed five of the seven matches between the two.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s full schedule with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All matches will air on ESPN and at WatchESPN.

US Open men’s quarterfinals schedule: Wednesday, September 6

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. #8 Andrey Rublev — Arthur Ashe Stadium, 1:30 p.m. ET

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #12 Alexander Zverev — Arthur Ashe Stadium, 8:30 p.m. ET

More From DraftKings Network