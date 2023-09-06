US Open 2023: Men’s quarterfinals schedule, bracket, streaming info for Wednesday

The 2023 US Open will finalize the men’s semifinals on Wednesday as the quarterfinals come to a close on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. #3 Daniil Medvedev will face #8 Andrey Rublev at 1:30 p.m. ET and #1 Carlos Alcaraz will face #12 Alexander Zverev at 8:30 p.m. ET and

Alcaraz is a -425 favorite to beat Zverev at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Zverev is a +330 underdog. These two have faced off in five matches previously, and Zverev has beaten the top player in the world three times. They last faced off on a hard court in 2021, with Zverev wining both matches.

Medvedev is a -235 favorite in his match while Rublev is a +195 underdog. These two have faced off in seven matches, and all of them have come on a hard court. They faced off in the 2020 US Open quarterfinals, with Medvedev winning in three sets. He has claimed five of the seven matches between the two.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s full schedule with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All matches will air on ESPN and at WatchESPN.

US Open men’s quarterfinals schedule: Wednesday, September 6

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. #8 Andrey Rublev — Arthur Ashe Stadium, 1:30 p.m. ET

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #12 Alexander Zverev — Arthur Ashe Stadium, 8:30 p.m. ET