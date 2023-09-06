Breaking down the top 225 flex options in Week 1 fantasy football rankings in PPR leagues

Welcome to Week 1 of the fantasy football season, which also coincides with the opening of the NFL season! Below here we have your PPR flex rankings for the week. Enjoy!

Injury news to monitor

Travis Kelce suffered a knee injury in practice on Tuesday and his status is uncertain for Thursday. It appears to be a hyper-extension, which hopefully means he won’t be out long if he does miss time.

Cooper Kupp looks doubtful to play in Week 1 at this point with his hamstring injury, but he is still labeled as “day-to-day” for now. Hopefully we’ll get some positive news, but until that happens, Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee get bumps in the rankings.

Our first game of the season should have Kadarius Toney lining up for the Chiefs, as he has returned to practice from his meniscus injury. He likely will be eased back in though.

Washington could be without Terry McLaurin, who is dealing with a toe injury. His status remains up in the air, but if he can’t go, Jahan Dotson gets a great matchup with the Cardinals.

Broncos RB Javonte Williams continues to recover from off-season knee surgery, but should get some work in Week 1. Samaje Perine could be the lead back until Williams is ready to take on a bigger load.

The Colts won’t have Jonathan Taylor who is on the PUP list for the first four games. That leaves Zack Moss, Deon Jackson and Evan Hull to work as a committee of some sort. Moss appears to be in the lead for work, but is also just returning from an injury. It is a situation to avoid in Week 1 unless you’re desperate.

The Broncos could be without Jerry Jeudy in Week 1 as he recovers from a hamstring pull, but that isn’t carved in stone. If he can’t make it, Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims would be the two receivers to target for fantasy.

George Kittle is dealing with a groin injury, but was seen sprinting on Monday. It appears he will be ready, but he’ll need to practice on Wednesday to feel confident about that.

With Alvin Kamara out the first three games due to suspension, rookie Kendre Miller would be in line for more work, but he is dealing with a hamstring injury. Jamaal Williams could be in line for a huge workload.

Mark Andrews is dealing with an undisclosed injury, but head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t appear to be too concerned at the moment. As long as he practices Wednesday, he should be okay for Week 1, but it’s worth keeping a close eye on.

Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba had wrist surgery and could miss Week 1. He was practicing, but had his wrist wrapped up. It would be a surprise if he played this week.

Week 1 fantasy football PPR flex rankings