Breaking down the top 200 flex options in Week 1 fantasy football rankings in standard leagues

We are just hours away from actual NFL football! And that means we are about to play some actual fantasy football! Below you’ll find all of our flex rankings for standard leagues. Good luck!

Injury news to monitor

At this point in the week we are concerned about Commanders’ WR Terry McLaurin, Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, Rams WR Cooper Kupp, and Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing. If they miss this week, Jahan Dotson, Marvin Mims and Van Jefferson would all be in good positions for targets.

Travis Kelce hyper-extended his knee on Tuesday and needs to play on Thursday, so his status is very much up in the air.

There is some concern for Ravens TE Mark Andrews, Colts RB Zack Moss, and Saints RB Kendre Miller. If they were to miss, Isaiah Likely, Deon Jackson/Evan Hull, and Jamaal Williams all get nice bumps in fantasy value.

Broncos RB Javonte Williams will play, but he is going to continue to be eased back in due to his knee surgery. Samaje Perine will benefit the most with more snaps.

Week 1 fantasy football standard flex rankings