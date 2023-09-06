Breaking down the top 32 kickers in Week 1 fantasy football rankings

After completing your respective fantasy football drafts, you finally get to set a lineup for Week 1. No matter how you approached the kicker position during your draft, it is a new day. Some kickers have better outlooks than others when you consider their offense’s ability to get them into range against the defense they will face in Week 1. Here are our kicker rankings for Week 1 of the fantasy football season.

Injury news to monitor

Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro dealt with a groin injury in the preseason. He could be limited in practice this week and questionable for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody is recovering from a quad injury. If he is unable to kick in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Matthew Wright would be a potential streaming option.

Streaming options for Week 1

While a fringe K1 in drafts, Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars have a good matchup in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jags are looking to improve on their turnaround 2022 with eyes on winning the division and a deep playoff run. He should be started this week over guys like Matt Gay, Younghoe Koo and Jason Sanders.

Other kickers worth streaming are Greg Joseph (Minnesota Vikings), Graham Gano, (New York Giants) and Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers).

Week 1 fantasy football kicker rankings